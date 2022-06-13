LACUNA COIL To Tour The US In September; BUTCHER BABIES, UNCURED, LIONS AT THE GATE To Support
June 13, 2022, an hour ago
"North America, we’re coming back for YOU!," begins an update from Italian metal giants, Lacuna Coil. "Make sure to catch us on tour this fall. Find full dates below - tickets will be on sale this Friday, June 17, at 10 AM. local time."
The dates, with support from Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At The Gate, are listed below.
September
8 - HMAC - Harrisburg, PA
9 - Artie’s - Frenchtown, NJ
10 - Blue Ridge Rock Fest - Danville, VA
11 - The Underground At The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC
14 - The Rapids Theatre - Buffalo, NY
15 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD
16 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY
17 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY
18 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY
20 - Jergels - Pittsburgh, PA
21 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH
22 - Crofoor Ballroom - Pontiac, MI
23 - The Forge - Joliet, IL
Lacuna Coil lineup:
Cristina Scabbia - Vocals
Andrea Ferro - Vocals
Marco “Maki” Coti-Zelati - Guitars , Bass Guitar, Keyboards & Synths
Diego “DD” Cavallotti - Guitars
Richard Meiz - Drums
(Photo - Cunene)