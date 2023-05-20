LACUNA COIL Vocalist CRISTINA SCABBIA Featured In New Interview With Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF (Video)

Lacuna Coil vocalist Christina Scabbia is featured in a new interview conducted by professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts a YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice.

Elizabeth: "Gamer, influencer and incredibly talented frontwoman, I got to sit down with the gothic metal legend Cristina Scabbia over some tea, and it was impressively awesome. Not only did we connect on things like Diablo, but how she creates the astounding sounds she does and has dominated the industry for as many decades as she has. This is an interview you do not want to miss!"

Lacuna Coil released Comalies XX in October 2022 via Century Media Records. Available as a Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook, 2CD Jewelcase, Ltd. Gatefold 2LP+2CD & LP-Booklet and digital album, Comalies XX is an entirely deconstructed and remade re-recording of Lacuna Coil's third full-length album, Comalies (2002). Featuring the original songs from the classic record, plus new versions of the 13 tracks, Comalies XX has the same energy and drama as 20 years ago, but is dressed and ready to win over old fans, as well as new fans, alike.

Lacuna Coil lineup:

Cristina Scabbia - Vocals

Andrea Ferro - Vocals

Marco Coti Zelati - Bass guitar, Guitars, Keys & Synths

Diego Cavallotti - Guitars

Richard Meiz - Drums

Photo by Cunene