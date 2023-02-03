LACUNA COIL Vocalist CRISTINA SCABBIA - "I’ve Burnt My Face With Boiling Oil While Cooking"; Video

Cristina Scabbia, vocalist for Italian metal legends Lacuna Coil, has shared the video below, along with the following message:

"I’ve burnt my face with boiling oil while cooking and now there’s a map of Europe on my face. D’oh! (Don’t try this at home 😂) Thank you for all the sweet messages I received, I love you all 🖤🖤🖤 Yours, Freddy Cri-ger

P.S. I am doing ok and I am actually VERY GRATEFUL it didn’t get in the eyes! The glass is always half full 🥰

P.S.2 as my onesie says… I STILL love chips." 😂



Lacuna Coil return to the United States this year, with a special West Coast tour featuring The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge Of Paradise as openers. This trek follows the successful East Coast run in fall 2022 with Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At The Gate, in support of Lacuna Coil's recent Comalies XX release.

Cristina Scabbia (vocals) comments: "USA Coilers! We are so thrilled to announce that we'll be heading your way again in 2023. We can't wait to perform for you, and we'll not be alone - we'll bring along our special guests Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel and Edge Of Paradise to the party! Who's ready for a treat?"

Tour dates:

May

4 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

6 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom

7 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

11 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater

13 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Festival *

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

16 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

18 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

* - No Blind Channel, Edge Of Paradise

Lacuna Coil released Comalies XX this past October via Century Media Records. Available as a Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook, 2CD Jewelcase, Ltd. Gatefold 2LP+2CD & LP-Booklet and digital album, Comalies XX is an entirely deconstructed and remade re-recording of Lacuna Coil's third full-length album, Comalies (2002). Featuring the original songs from the classic record, plus new versions of the 13 tracks, Comalies XX has the same energy and drama as 20 years ago, but is dressed for 2022 and ready to win over old fans, as well as new fans, alike.

Lacuna Coil lineup:

Cristina Scabbia - Vocals

Andrea Ferro - Vocals

Marco Coti Zelati - Bass guitar, Guitars, Keys & Synths

Diego Cavallotti - Guitars

Richard Meiz - Drums