LACUNA COIL Vocalist CRISTINA SCABBIA Joins MEGADETH For "À Tout Le Monde" Performance In Italy; Video

During their August 27 show at the AMA Music Festival in in Vicenza, Italy, Megadeth were joined by Lacuna Coil singer, Cristina Scabbia, for a performance of "À Tout Le Monde". Fan-filmed video can be viewed below:

Megadeth leader and Nashville resident, Dave Mustaine, revealed during his band's concert at the AMA Music Festival that he'll be moving to Italy, as he just bought a house there.

In the video (see below at the 31:00 mark), Mustaine reveals: "I have something very special I need to tell you guys. A couple of weeks ago, I just bought a house in Italy.... neighbour. So think about that, you wake up tomorrow morning and you see me out your window, and I'm walking with my boxes. And you go, 'Fuck, man, that looks like Dave Mustaine. Look at all those guitars. Shit, that's gotta be him.'"

He adds: "I've gotta tell you, I am so excited to be able to call Italy a new place for us to live. And I wanna thank you all for your graciousness and helping teach me how to be a good resident here, and to learn how to live the Italian life."

Later in the video, Dave doubles down on the news, saying it's true that he and his family will be moving to Italy, but will also be keeping their residence in the US.