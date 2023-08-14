LAIBACH Release Cover Of RAMMSTEIN's "Amerika" From Upcoming Tribute Album

Iconic avant-garde Slovenian band, Laibach, are hitting fans with a one-two punch this summer as they unveil their riveting rendition of Rammstein’s international, chart-topping, satirical song “Amerika” for the much-anticipated A Tribute To Rammstein album (Cleopatra Records August 25). This captivating cover, which is available now here (listen below) , comes on the heels of the release of their latest EP Iron Sky: The Coming Race (The Original Soundtrack).

“Amerika” is one of 13 trailblazing tracks by new school industrial acts, including Priest, Manntra, and Julien-K, and veterans Frontline Assembly, Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory) and Paul Ferguson (Killing Joke), Skold and more, on a true clash of the industrial titans. A Tribute To Rammstein marks the 30th anniversary of the Berliners’ beginnings and is an homage to Till Lindemann and his colleagues with vicious cover versions of some of the band’s most iconic songs.

Laibach, who is often cited as one of Rammstein’s influences, has been lauded and criticized for their strong political beliefs and bold lyrics and statements. This, however, made them an international sensation with critical and fan adoration.

“Amerika,” was released by Rammstein on September 6, 2004 as the second single from their fourth studio album Reise Reise (2004). It peaked at number 2 in Germany and entered the top 5 in Austria, Denmark, and Switzerland. Described by the band as “a satirical commentary on ‘Cocacolonization,’” the song was a social commentary on the globalization of American culture pushed through popular American products like Coca-Cola.

A Tribute To Rammstein tracklisting:

"Du Hast" - Burton C Bell, Paul Ferguson & MGT

"Deutschland" - Front Line Assembly

"Sonne" - Skold

"Engel" - Priest

"Amerika" - Laibach

"Feuer Frei!" - The 69 Eyes

"Ausländer" - Jah Wobble & Jon Klein

"Radio" - Julien-K

"Ich Will" - Stoneman

"Keine Lust" - Lacrimas Profundere

"Links 2 3 4" - ManntraBONUS TRACKS

"Mein Teil" - Original God

"Du Hast" - Leæther Strip