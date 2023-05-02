LAMB OF GOD Announce 2023 US Tour; ICE NINE KILLS, SUICIDE SILENCE, THE ACACIA STRAIN, FROZEN SOUL And THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER To Appear On Select Dates

Lamb Of God will be hitting the road this summer for their exclusive 2023 headline tour, featuring special guests Ice Nine Kills, Suicide Silence, The Acacia Strain, Frozen Soul and more across select dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the 8-city tour kicks off on August 10 at The Wellmont in Montclair making stops across the US in St. Louis, Oklahoma, Las Vegas, Riverside and more.

Tickets will be available starting with artist pre-sale beginning today, Tuesday, May 2. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

VIP Merch and Early Entry packages are available now. For more information visit LambofGod.com.

Tour dates:

August

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont %

14 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory %

18 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater @%

21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion %$

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort %#

27 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium %#

30 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Ampitheater @% *

September

11 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena ^ *

% with support from The Acacia Strain

@ with support from Ice Nine Kills

$ with support from Frozen Soul

# with support from Suicide Silence

^ with support from The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial and Alpha Wolf

* not A Live Nation Date

Lamb Of God is:

D. Randall Blythe - Vocals

Mark Morton - Guitar

Willie Adler - Guitar

John Campbell - Bass

Art Cruz - Drums

(Photo - Travis Shinn)