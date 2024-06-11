LAMB OF GOD - Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition) Available For Pre-Order

Lamb Of God’s groundbreaking album, Ashes Of The Wake, turns 20 this August, and to commemorate the pivotal release, an expanded 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition featuring new mixes by Health, Justin K Broadrick (Godflesh/Jesu), and Kublai Khan TX and Malevolence, as well as demo and live versions of the album’s classic songs, arrives on August 30th via Epic Records and Legacy Recordings. You can now pre-order the upcoming release, here.

Originally released in 2004, Ashes Of The Wake is viewed as a cornerstone of modern metal, and features beloved songs such as “Laid To Rest”, “Now You’ve Got Something To Die For”, “Omerta”, and the blistering title track.

Lamb Of God’s webstore features a trio of exclusive items marking the 20th anniversary: Yellow Smoke 2LP vinyl, a 2CD set, and a commemorative Ashes Of The Wake t-shirt. Two additional vinyl variants, a standard black and a Project M exclusive white/black/red swirl offering, as well as 2CD, and digital, are also available now for pre-order.

All formats include the trio of new remixes and live recordings of “Remorse Is For The Dead” and “Now You’ve Got Something To Die For,” while the 2CD and digital versions include demo versions of “Laid To Rest”, “Ashes Of The Wake”, and “Remorse Is For The Dead”.

Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition) tracklist:

"Laid To Rest"

"Hourglass"

"Now You’ve Got Something To Die For"

"The Faded Line"

"Omerta"

"Blood Of The Scribe"

"One Gun"

"Break You"

"What I’ve Become"

"Ashes Of The Wake"

"Remorse Is For The Dead"

"Laid To Rest" (Pre-Production Demo) *

"Ashes Of The Wake" (Pre-Production Demo) *

"Remorse Is For The Dead" (Pre-Production Demo) *

"Another Nail For Your Coffin" (Feat. Kublai Khan TX & Malevolence)

"Laid To Rest" (Health Remix)

"Omertá" (Justin K Broadrick Remix)

"Remorse Is For The Dead" (Live in Richmond, VA)

"Now You’ve Got Something To Die For" (Live from 2007)

* Exclusive to 2CD & Digital

“Another Nail For Your Coffin" (Feat. Kublai Khan TX & Malevolence):

Lamb Of God join forces with Mastodon, who released their sophomore album, Leviathan, on the same date (August 31st) that Ashes Of The Wake arrived in 2004. The tour, dubbed Ashes Of Leviathan, also features openers Kerry King and Malevolence. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now with ticketing links available here.

Ashes Of Leviathan tour dates:

July

19 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

21 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

23 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place Wed

24 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

27 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

28 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

31 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

August

1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

4 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

6 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena**

9 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**

10 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hall**

13 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

15 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

16 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

17 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center

18 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

24 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

25 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

27 - Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

31 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

** No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth

(Photo - Travis Shinn)