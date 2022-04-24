LAMB OF GOD Bassist JOHN CAMPBELL To Miss Upcoming Shows On The Metal Tour Of The Year; VIO-LENCE Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL Steps In

Currently on the road with Megadeth for The Metal Tour Of The Year, Lamb Of God bassist John Campbell is due to miss the next few shows in order to "take care of a family matter back home." Vio-lence guitarist Phil Demmel will fill in for Campbell while he is away. Demmel's first show - on bass - with the band was on April 22nd in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Demmel previously filled in for Willie Adler in January 2022 when Lamb Of God played the ShipRocked Cruise.

On April 19th, Lamb Of God released a statement on their social media channels that singer Randy Blythe has tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the band’s concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Chimaira’s Mark Hunter took his place at the show, but was not able to perform on April 21st in Fort Wayne, Indiana due to illness, forcing Lamb Of God to cancel their appearance.

Fit For An Autopsy singer Joe Badolato will filled in for Blythe at the April 22nd show in Green Bay. Blythe is expected to return tonight in Sioux Falls.

Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

April

24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center (no Trivium)

May

3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre