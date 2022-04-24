LAMB OF GOD Bassist JOHN CAMPBELL To Miss Upcoming Shows On The Metal Tour Of The Year; VIO-LENCE Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL Steps In
April 24, 2022, an hour ago
Currently on the road with Megadeth for The Metal Tour Of The Year, Lamb Of God bassist John Campbell is due to miss the next few shows in order to "take care of a family matter back home." Vio-lence guitarist Phil Demmel will fill in for Campbell while he is away. Demmel's first show - on bass - with the band was on April 22nd in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Demmel previously filled in for Willie Adler in January 2022 when Lamb Of God played the ShipRocked Cruise.
On April 19th, Lamb Of God released a statement on their social media channels that singer Randy Blythe has tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the band’s concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Chimaira’s Mark Hunter took his place at the show, but was not able to perform on April 21st in Fort Wayne, Indiana due to illness, forcing Lamb Of God to cancel their appearance.
Fit For An Autopsy singer Joe Badolato will filled in for Blythe at the April 22nd show in Green Bay. Blythe is expected to return tonight in Sioux Falls.
Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:
April
24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center (no Trivium)
May
3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre