LAMB OF GOD, DETHKLOK, AT THE GATES, SOULFLY, EXODUS, And Many More Confirmed For 2024 Headbangers Boat Cruise

Lamb Of God has revealed a lineup of 16 bands confirmed for the 2024 sailing of their Headbangers Boat cruise. They are: Lamb Of God, Dethklok, Chimaira, Poison The Well, At The Gates, Soulfly, Exodus, Napalm Death, Corrosion Of Conformity, After The Burial, Currents, Bleeding Through, Unearth, Eyehategod, Frozen Soul, and Unitytx.

The second Headbangers Boat cruise, organized by Sixthman in partnership with Norwegian Cruise Lines, will be held October 28, 2024 through November 1, 2024 aboard the Norwegian Gem ship and will cruise from Miami, Florida to Puerta Plata, Dominican Republic.

Headbangers Boat 2024 will also feature a set from Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton's solo band, in addition to stand-up comedy by Shayne Smith and Mike Abrusci.

Fan-filmed video of Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe announcing the 2024 lineup, aboard the 2023 Headbangers Boat cruise can be seen below.

Lamb Of God's inaugural Headbangers Boat cruise sailed from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas for a 4-day trip this past Halloween, October 31, 2023, and it was completely sold out, with attendees from 21 countries. LOG performed two sets on-board, including their classic album Ashes Of The Wake in its entirety.

A stellar collection of their metal brethren also played live on board, including: Mastodon, Testament, Hatebreed, GWAR, Malevolence, Bleed From Within, Municipal Waste, Shadows Fall, Lacuna Coil, God Forbid, Gatecreeper, Fit For An Autopsy, Vio-lence, Dying Wish, plus a Mark Morton acoustic set (with friends).

Other on-board delights included a DJ set from Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach, comedy from Frank Castillo and Steve Furey, a poker tournament hosted by LOG's John Campbell (he also played the winner), a drum off hosted by LOG's Art Cruz, theme nights, a tattoo studio including celebrity tattoo artists, Black Label bingo, a BrewDog alcoholic/non-alcoholic beer tasting hosted by LOG frontman Randy Blythe (who also held an In Conversation/Q&A event along with a photo gallery featuring his iconic photography), a battleshots tournament, tales galore from Riki Rachtman during 'One Foot In The Galley', karaoke, trivia quiz with Jose Mangin, Guitar Hero Mornings, and photo/autograph opportunities.

Outside of all that, also on the ship fans enjoyed the spa, swimming pool, hot tubs, jogging track, casino, fitness centre, sports courts, over a dozen restaurants and bars, a screening of LOG's Making Of: Omens documentary, and a wide range of excursions while on shore in the Bahamas (even swimming with pigs in the crystal blue ocean!). This immersive, hell-raisin' trip was the ultimate holiday for the metal fan.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)