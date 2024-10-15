LAMB OF GOD - Donate To Win RANDY BLYTHE Framed Photo Print Of GLENN DANZIG

Lamb Of God are partnering with Propeller on a sweepstakes for a D. Randall Blythe framed photo print of Glenn Danzig with Samhain from Riot Fest 2014. Donate to be entered to win. 100% of proceeds from this Propeller campaign will go to the PLUS1 Rapid Relief Fund, which is currently raising money for Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton relief efforts across several southeastern states.

Says Blythe: "When one of my favorite bands of all time, Samhain, announced that they would be doing some reunion shows in 2014, I immediately made plans to attend as many as possible. I wound up riding the tour bus with them and documenting several of the gigs, but this shot is from the first night I ever got to see them play, at Riot Fest in Chicago. Samhain played the entire Initium EP and more that evening— I was beyond excited to actually witness the songs live in all their buckets-of-blood-covered glory. I only made a single print of this photo to be included in my latest exhibition on the Headbangers Boat. Originally I had planned on gifting it to my friend and Samhain's legendary frontman, Glenn Danzig, after the exhibition, but after discussing it with him, together we decided to use it to raise money for people affected by the recent devastation from Hurricane Helene. Thank you for the support!"

Grand Central Publishing (GCP) recently announced the forthcoming publication of "Just Beyond The Light: Making Peace With The Wars Inside Our Head" by D. Randall (Randy) Blythe, which is scheduled for publication on February 18, 2025.

In his gripping, bestselling debut memoir "Dark Days," the Lamb Of God vocalist unflinchingly wrote about some of the most harrowing episodes of his past.

Now, in his highly anticipated follow-up "Just Beyond the Light," Blythe shares how he works daily to maintain positivity in a world that feels like it is spinning out of control. In his own words, "Just Beyond the Light" is a "tight, concise roadmap of how I have attempted to maintain what I believe to be a proper perspective in life, even during difficult times."

Written with a scathing balance of hard-edged reality offset by a knowing humor and a razor-sharp wit, voiced in in his inimitable, conversational, everyman-philosopher style, Blythe clearly breaks down his approach to life, which is a personal and idiosyncratic mix of sobriety, art, and surfing. He writes movingly of his childhood in the South, of fallen friends, of what he’s learned touring the world as the vocalist of a successful heavy metal band, and of the very real ways he is doing what he can to leave the world a better place. Above all, he offers readers hope that balance, real balance, is possible, even (or especially) when things seem hopeless.

Compelling, compassionate, and refreshingly honest, "Just Beyond the Light" ultimately reminds readers that “as long as we keep our feet (and minds) planted firmly on the ground that is reality, the sky isn’t falling - it never has been, and it never will.”

“For me, the single most gratifying aspect of being an artist is learning that your work has been useful to others in some way. I’ve been told by lots of readers that my last book, 'Dark Days,' helped them - I hope 'Just Beyond the Light' does the same,” says Randy Blythe, about this highly anticipated follow-up memoir.

“In chaotic times, Randy’s outlook is a bulwark against despair. His perspective is hard-earned, and 'Just Beyond the Light' reminds us that we can all work daily to achieve balance in our lives and strive to implement it in the world,” says Ben Schafer, Executive Editor, Grand Central Publishing.

D. Randall Blythe is a writer, photographer, actor, and musician best known for fronting the metal band Lamb Of God. He is also the author of "Dark Days." He lives in Richmond, VA.