LAMB OF GOD - Further Details Revealed For Headbangers Boat 2024

Due to popular demand, Lamb Of God have announced a second voyage of their mind-blowing metal celebration at sea, Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2024, highlighted by two unique headline performances from the ground-breaking 5x Grammy Award-nominated band.

Presented by Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2024 sails October 28-November 1, 2024 from Miami, FL to the brand new port of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Gem.

Pre-sale Signups are available now with the First Round sign up deadline today, Wednesday, November 15 at 6:59 PM, UK time and the Final Round sign up deadline Sunday, November 19 at 6:59 PM, UK time. Early Booking Times are assigned on a first come first served basis and all guests who book during the pre-sale will secure an onboard photo opportunity with Lamb Of God. Cabins are available for only $100 down per person by utilizing Automated Monthly Billing through February 28, 2024, or while cabins last. The Public On-Sale will begin November 21 at 9 AM, UK time, exclusively at headbangersboat.com.

First unveiled during Lamb Of God’s second performance on Headbangers Boat’s sold-out premiere sailing, Lamb Of God Headbangers Boat 2024 will feature live music from dawn into dark, across several stages and settings throughout the Norwegian Gem. Along with two exclusive shows from Lamb Of God, the fully immersive event will further feature a truly stunning range of special guests, including such heavy metal masters as Dethklok, Chimaira, Poison The Well, At The Gates, Soulfly, Exodus, Napalm Death, Corrosion Of Conformity, After The Burial, Currents, Bleeding Through, Unearth, Eyehategod, Frozen Soul, UnityTX, and Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton (Solo Band), plus standup comedy from Shayne Smith and Mike Abrusci, and more to be announced. In addition, members of Lamb Of God will host an array of guest activities, with all guests who book during the pre-sale securing a photo opportunity for their cabin with the band.

“The sense of connection and family that was shared on the Headbangers Boat has been overwhelming.” says Lamb Of God Guitarist, Mark Morton. “We were all reminded of the power that music has to bring joy, inspiration and healing. We are beyond grateful to have had the chance to bring so many people from the heavy metal community together to share and celebrate this music we all love. And it doesn’t end here! We are thrilled to announce Headbangers Boat 2…”

Lamb Of God’s Headbangers Boat 2024 will see special guests Dethklok’s first performance at sea, and their first announced show following their first tour in over a decade, the successful “The BabyKlok Tour” with co-headliners Babymetal. Other live metal performance rarities offered by Lamb Of God’s Headbangers Boat 2024 will include additional support acts Chimaira (who reunited this year for their first two shows in over 5 years) and Poison The Well (who in January are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album You Come Before You with a string of shows).

Beyond the onboard experience, Headbangers will have the chance to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime day of adventure in Puerto Plata (officially known as San Felipe de Puerto Plata), the ninth largest city in the Dominican Republic and the capital of the province of Puerto Plata. Cruisers can enjoy spectacular city views atop the 2,600-foot-high Pico Isabel de Torres mountain, explore the 16th century Fortaleza San Felipe, or visit the Amber Museum, a museum filled with a unique collection of valuable Dominican amber capturing millions of years of fossils of plant and insect life. Please note: shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

The opulent Norwegian Gem will provide everything needed to make Headbangers Boat the most electrifying cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), Gem Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Centre, Sports Court, and much more.

Lineup:

Lamb Of God (Two Sets), Dethklok, Chimaira, Poison The Well, At The Gates, Soulfly, Exodus, Napalm Death, Corrosion Of Conformity, After The Burial, Currents, Bleeding Through, Unearth, Eyehategod, Frozen Soul, UnityTX, Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton (Solo Band), Standup comedy from Shayne Smith and Mike Abrusci.

Lamb Of God is:

D. Randall Blythe – Vocals

Mark Morton – Guitar

Willie Adler – Guitar

John Campbell – Bass

Art Cruz – Drums

(Photo - Travis Shinn)