LAMB OF GOD, I PREVAIL, STEEL PANTHER, SEVENDUST, And Many More Confirmed For ShipRocked 2022 Cruise

A diverse rock lineup has been announced for the next ShipRocked, January 22-27, 2022, onboard Carnival Breeze sailing from Galveston, Texas, with stops in beautiful Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico in the Caribbean. ShipRocked 2022 will feature multiple performances from Lamb Of God, I Prevail, Steel Panther, Badflower, Sevendust, Avatar, P.O.D., Ayron Jones and many more, with a special performance from Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton. In addition, The Stowaways return as ShipRocked’s own all-star band, with a revolving cast of special guests to be announced.

A limited number of staterooms are still available for the 2022 sailing at ShipRocked.com. Here’s what some of the 2022 ShipRocked artists had to say about the return of the ultimate rock music cruise vacation:

Mark Morton / Lamb Of God: "We are thrilled to announce that Lamb Of God will be appearing on ShipRocked 2022! Live music is coming back in a big way and what better chance to make up for all the concerts you’ve been missing out on over the last year than to set out to sea for five days of non-stop rock?! Bring your sunscreen, Pedialyte and lots of Dramamine...Let’s gooooooo!"

Steel Panther: “Continuing the legacy of legendary seafarers who came before us like Captain Ahab, Captain Nemo and the great Captain Merrill Stubing, Steel Panther is proud to be a part of ShipRocked 2022. It will be the best fishing trip you have ever been on…if you’re fishing for a first mate or just an old-fashioned rockin’ good time.“

Johannes Eckerström / Avatar: “ShipRocked have been very kind to us in the past, and we are happy to return. Who knows? Between the kayak excursions and live band karaokes we might just lose ourselves in the most disgustingly violent sets that ship has ever seen.”

The initial music lineup for ShipRocked is as follows (listed alphabetically): 10 Years, ’68, Avatar, Ayron Jones, Badflower, Blacktop Mojo, Bones U.K., Dead Poet Society, Dead Sara, From Ashes To New, He Is Legend, I Prevail, Lamb Of God, Lilith Czar, Motionless In White, Oxymorrons, P.O.D., RavenEye, Sevendust, Steel Panther, VRSTY, Wage War and Zero 9:36, plus special performances by The Stowaways all-star band, Mark Morton and We Are The Fallen. Chad Nicefield (Wilson) returns as guest host for ShipRocked 2022

Guests will sail on the Carnival Breeze (Dream class ship) from Galveston, Texas, with stops in beautiful Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico in the Caribbean Sea. After consistently selling out over its 12-year history, ShipRocked--the premier rock music cruise vacation--expanded to the larger Carnival Dream class. ShipRocked 2022 guests will enjoy five days of music and adventure at sea and in port.