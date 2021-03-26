LAMB OF GOD - Live In Richmond, VA Released Today; Official Lyric Video For Bonus Track "Hyperthermic/Accelerate" Available

Lamb Of God is celebrating the release of Live In Richmond, VA - out today via Nuclear Blast - with a new lyric video for the bonus track "Hyperthermic/Accelerate". Check it out below.





The three-disc Lamb Of God (Deluxe Version) and the Lamb Of God: Live in Richmond, VA 12" vinyl are available here. The CD/DVD set features the 2020 release with two bonus tracks and a live version of the album, along with a DVD featuring the first of Lamb Of God's two ultra-successful livestream events from the fall.

In addition to performing Lamb Of God in its entirety, the performance features an encore of four songs including “Ruin,” “Contractor,” “512,” and the debut live performance of “The Death Of Us,” a new song the band wrote and recorded in quarantine for the Bill & Ted Face The Music movie and soundtrack. The DVD also includes a new director's cut with bonus material. Digital copies will contain only Disc 1 and Disc 2. A separate vinyl edition of Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA will also be available.

Lamb Of God Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1: Lamb Of God Original Album + 2 Bonus Tracks

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream" feat. Jamey Jasta

"Routes" feat. Chuck Billy

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Ghost Shaped People"

"Hyperthermic/Accelerate"

Disc 2: Lamb Of God - Live In Richmond, VA

"Memento Mori" (Live)

"Checkmate" (Live)

"Gears" (Live)

"Reality Bath" (Live)

"New Colossal Hate" (Live)

"Resurrection Man" (Live)

"Poison Dream" (Live)

"Routes" (Live)

"Bloodshot Eyes" (Live)

"On The Hook" (Live)

"Contractor" (Live)

"Ruin" (Live)

"The Death of Us" (Live)

"512"

Disc 3: Lamb Of God - Live In Richmond, VA DVD

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream1."

"Routes"

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Contractor"

"Ruin"

"The Death of Us"

"512"

Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA vinyl tracklisting:

Side 1

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

Side 2

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream"

"Routes"

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Memento Mori" live video:

Trailer:

Lamb Of God is:

D. Randall Blythe - Vocals

Mark Morton - Guitar

Willie Adler - Guitar

John Campbell - Bass

Art Cruz - Drums

(Band Photo - Travis Shinn)