LAMB OF GOD – PHIL DEMMEL Filling In For WILLIE ADLER On Canadian Dates

Guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, ex-Machine Head) is filling in for Willie Adler on the Canadian dates for Lamb Of God on The Metal Tour Of The Year. The dates began last night in Laval, Quebec.

Demmel previously filled in for Willie Adler in January 2022 when Lamb Of God played the ShipRocked Cruise.

On April 19th, Lamb Of God released a statement on their social media channels that singer Randy Blythe has tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the band’s concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Chimaira’s Mark Hunter took his place at the show, but was not able to perform on April 21st in Fort Wayne, Indiana due to illness, forcing Lamb Of God to cancel their appearance.

Fit For An Autopsy singer Joe Badolato will filled in for Blythe at the April 22nd show in Green Bay. Blythe is expected to return tonight in Sioux Falls.

Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

May

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre