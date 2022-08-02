LAMB OF GOD – PHIL DEMMEL Filling In For WILLIE ADLER On European Tour

Guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, ex-Machine Head) is filling in for Willie Adler on the band’s European dates. Lamb Of God will be playing major festivals along with headline shows throughout August, staring with Romania’s Rockstadt Extreme Fest on August 5.

Demmel said in an Instagram posting: “Next 3 weeks are with these fine folks from Richmond MFing Virginia. Mixing in some Violence as well!! See you soon!!!”

Dates:

August

5 – Rasnov, Romania – Rockstadt Extreme Fest

7 – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Festival

9 – Ljubljana, Slovakia – Cvetličarna

10 – Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra Track

12 – Turku, Finland – Knotfest

14 – Walton, UK – Bloodstock Open Air

18 – Nurnberg, Germany – Z-Bau

19 – Koln, Germany – Live Music Hall

20 – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival

21 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metalfest

On October 7, Grammy-nominated metal titans Lamb Of God will release their new album, Omens, via Epic Records. Watch and listen to the title track below. It is available everywhere for download and streaming.

“I think a lot of the messes human beings find ourselves in could be very easily prevented simply by paying attention to obvious repeating patterns, both in our personal lives and in a broader sociohistorical context," says Lamb Of God frontman D. Randall Blythe. "What some call ‘omens’ are really just manifestations of the fact that there is nothing new under the sun. It’s foolish to ignore this, but we all do it.”

Omens is a furious entry in the Lamb Of God catalog, perhaps their angriest album yet. "The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” explains vocalist D. Randall Blythe. "It’s a very pissed-off record.” He pauses for emphasis. “It is extremely pissed-off.”

The New Wave Of American Heavy Metal architects tracked Omens at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from The Doors, The Ramones, and Soundgarden, among others. "The inner workings of the band have never been better,” explains guitarist Mark Morton. “You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

The Omens album pre-order is live now, boasting several exclusive items, including a signed colored vinyl variant, shirt, hoodie, and signed CDs with an alternate color cover. All physical CD and Vinyl releases will include a free access code to watch the livestream viewing of "The Making of Omens" documentary, which will premiere the week of album release.

Omens artwork and tracklisting:

"Nevermore"

"Vanishing"

"To The Grave"

"Ditch"

"Omens"

"Gomorrah"

"Ill Designs"

"Grayscale"

"Denial Mechanism"

"September Song"

"Nevermore" video: