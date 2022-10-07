LAMB OF GOD Premier "Ditch" Music Video; Omens Album Out Now

Lamb Of God have released a video for "Ditch", featured on the band's new album, Omens, out now via Nuclear Blast Records, and available for download and streaming as well as on CD, Vinyl and Cassette, here. Watch the new video below.

Produced by long-time collaborator Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth), Omens is a vicious new testament for the Richmond, Virginia-based band, a furious entry in their beloved catalogue. "The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” Blythe explains. "It’s a very pissed-off record.” He pauses for emphasis. “It is extremely pissed-off.”

The New Wave Of American Heavy Metal architects tracked Omens at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from The Doors, The Ramones, and Soundgarden, among others. "The inner workings of the band have never been better,” explains guitarist Mark Morton. “You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

Tracklisting:

"Nevermore"

"Vanishing"

"To The Grave"

"Ditch"

"Omens"

"Gomorrah"

"Ill Designs"

"Grayscale"

"Denial Mechanism"

"September Song"

"Ditch" video:

"Grayscale" lyric video:

“Omens” video:

"Omens" lyric video:

"Nevermore" video:

The Making Of: Omens, a short film documenting the recording of Lamb Of God's forthcoming album, is available to watch on-demand throughout the month of October, here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)