LAMB OF GOD - Pro-Shot Video Of "Redneck" Live At Bloodstock 2022 Streaming
January 14, 2023, an hour ago
Back in August 2022, Lamb Of God performed upon the Ronnie James Dio Stage at the Bloodstock Open Air 2022, at Catton Hall and Gardens in Walton-on-Trent, England. Newly released pro-shot video of the band performing "Redneck" can be viewed below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Memento Mori"
"Ruin"
"Walk With Me In Hell"
"Resurrection Man"
"Nevermore"
"Now You've Got Something To Die For"
"Contractor"
"Omerta"
"11th Hour"
"Omens"
"Hourglass"
"512"
"Ghost Walking"
Encore:
"Vigil"
"Laid To Rest"
"Redneck"
Germany’s Kreator will be laying waste to Europe on the State Of Unrest Tour with Lamb Of God and Municipal Waste. Check out a tour trailer below:
Says Kreator: "If you have an existing ticket for any of these it remains valid - and if you don't, tickets for all shows are on sale now. Hail to the Hordes!"