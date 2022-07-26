LAMB OF GOD – RANDY BLYTHE Shares Mini-Doc Depicting His Effort To Restore Ecuador’s Rainforest

Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe has shared a mini-documentary on his Instagram page showing his effort to help restore a piece of Ecuador’s rainforest. Blythe has taken the money he’s made from Cameo to help fund the project.

Blythe says, “I made this short film as a thank you to all the folks who have paid me to sing them goofy happy birthday songs, wish their spouse happy anniversary, & sometimes viciously roast their friends. If you have a bought a @cameo from me, this is what I have spent your money on- if you get one in the future, this is what your money will go towards. Thanks for the support.”

On October 7, Grammy-nominated metal titans Lamb Of God will release their new album, Omens, via Epic Records.

Earlier today, the band shared a snippet of the song "Omens", which will be released as a single on July 28, via Twitter.

Omens is a furious entry in the Lamb Of God catalog, perhaps their angriest album yet. "The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” explains vocalist D. Randall Blythe. "It’s a very pissed-off record.” He pauses for emphasis. “It is extremely pissed-off.”

The New Wave Of American Heavy Metal architects tracked Omens at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from The Doors, The Ramones, and Soundgarden, among others. "The inner workings of the band have never been better,” explains guitarist Mark Morton. “You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

The Omens album pre-order is live now, boasting several exclusive items, including a signed colored vinyl variant, shirt, hoodie, and signed CDs with an alternate color cover. All physical CD and Vinyl releases will include a free access code to watch the livestream viewing of "The Making of Omens" documentary, which will premiere the week of album release.

Omens artwork and tracklisting:

"Nevermore"

"Vanishing"

"To The Grave"

"Ditch"

"Omens"

"Gomorrah"

"Ill Designs"

"Grayscale"

"Denial Mechanism"

"September Song"

"Nevermore" video:

Tickets and VIP packages are on sale here for The Omens Tour, featuring Lamb Of God and special guests Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, plus Suicide Silence and Fit For An Autopsy join on different legs. The tour kicks off on September 9 in Brooklyn, NY and wraps October 20 in Dallas, TX.

The Omens Tour Dates are as follows:

Lamb Of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

September

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island

10 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

11 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival

13 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

14 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

18 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival (*No KSE, No Suicide Silence)

24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

26 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium



Lamb Of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

October

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir

2 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

4 - Fresno, CA - Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival (*No Fit For An Autopsy)



Lamb Of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

October

9 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10 - Kent (Seattle), WA - Accesso ShoWare Center

11 - Portland, OR - Theater Of The Clouds



Lamb Of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

October

13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

16 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

18 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

