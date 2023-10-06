LAMB OF GOD Release "Evidence" Single And Lyric Video; Inaugural Headbangers Boat Cruise Sets Sail October 31

Back with a crushing anthem, Lamb Of God unleash a brand-new single entitled "Evidence". The Grammy Award-nominated metal titans originally recorded the song during the sessions for their acclaimed 2022 opus and ninth full-length LP, Omens. They’ve uncovered it in honour of the latter’s one-year anniversary today.

Regarding the single, vocalist Randy Blythe shared, “One of the more baffling aspects of modern day life is the conscious rejection of empirical facts in favour of Internet echo chamber emotional security blankets. Truth is not subjective, no matter how uncomfortable that makes some people. Art is though, so enjoy the song, however you may choose to interpret it.”

Exploding as a signature Lamb Of God pit-starter, "Evidence" barges in with a pummelling polyrhythmic groove fortified by airtight riffing. Against this backdrop, Blythe’s apocalyptic observations cut deep as he muses, “The road to hell is paved with bad concessions,” before repeating on the refrain, “The body politic has decomposed.” It culminates on one last burst of cathartic energy baptised in distortion and venomous screams.

Listen to "Evidence" here, and watch the lyric video below:

Alongside the new single, tomorrow Lamb Of God will share their Making Of: Omens documentary wide for the first time on the actual one-year anniversary mark of the album. Initially released last year on-demand for a limited one-month release alongside physical CD and vinyl merch bundles, this marks the wide-release of the inside look at the process of writing and recording the metal icons celebrated ninth album.

The documentary will be available starting at 8 PM, BST.

Lamb Of God just concluded a busy summer. They supported Pantera on the legendary band’s first headline tour since 2001, performing to sold out amphitheatres and sheds on a nightly basis. In between, they concurrently packed venues on their own headline jaunt across North America.

Next, Lamb Of God hit the high seas on their inaugural Headbangers Boat cruise, which sets sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas for a 4-day trip on Halloween, October 31st. The group will perform two sets on-board, including their classic album Ashes Of The Wake in its entirety.

A stellar collection of their metal brethren will also perform on board, including Mastodon, Testament, Hatebreed, GWAR, Malevolence, Bleed From Within, Municipal Waste, Shadows Fall, Lacuna Coil, God Forbid, Gatecreeper, Fit For An Autopsy, Vio-lence, Dying Wish plus a Mark Morton acoustic set (with friends). Other on-board delights include a DJ set from Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach, comedy from Frank Castillo and Steve Furey, a poker tournament hosted by LOG's John Campbell (he'll also play the winner), a drum off hosted by LOG's Art Cruz, theme nights, a tattoo studio including celebrity tattoo artists, Black Label bingo, a BrewDog alcoholic/non-alcoholic beer tasting hosted by LOG frontman Randy Blythe (who'll also be doing an In Conversation/Q&A event and there's a photo gallery featuring his iconic photography), a battleshots tournament, tales galore from Riki Rachtman during 'One Foot In The Galley', karaoke, trivia quiz with Jose Mangin, Guitar Hero Mornings, and photo/autograph opportunities.

Outside of all that, also on the ship fans can enjoy the spa, swimming pool, hot tubs, jogging track, casino, fitness centre, sports courts, over a dozen restaurants and bars, a screening of LOG's Making Of: Omens documentary, and there's a wide range of possible excursions while on shore in the Bahamas (even swimming with pigs in the crystal blue ocean!). This immersive, hell-raisin' trip is the ultimate holiday for the metal fan. The cruise is sold out, with attendees from 21 countries travelling for it, but you can get more info and/or join the waiting list for any cancellations here.

Lamb Of God is:

D. Randall Blythe – Vocals

Mark Morton – Guitar

Willie Adler – Guitar

John Campbell – Bass

Art Cruz – Drums

(Photo - Travis Shinn)