LAMB OF GOD Release Making Of "Gomorrah" Video

Lamb Of God have released the new video below, stating: "As we approach the one year anniversary of Omens, we look back at the making of…"

The band previously released the "making of" video below, for the track "September Song":

Lamb Of God tracked Omens at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from The Doors, The Ramones, and Soundgarden, among others.

Tracklisting:

"Nevermore"

"Vanishing"

"To The Grave"

"Ditch"

"Omens"

"Gomorrah"

"Ill Designs"

"Grayscale"

"Denial Mechanism"

"September Song"

"Ditch" video:

"Grayscale" lyric video:

“Omens” video:

"Omens" lyric video:

"Nevermore" video: