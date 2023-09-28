LAMB OF GOD Release Making Of "Gomorrah" Video

September 28, 2023, 8 minutes ago

Lamb Of God have released the new video below, stating: "As we approach the one year anniversary of Omens, we look back at the making of…"

The band previously released the "making of" video below, for the track "September Song":

Lamb Of God tracked Omens at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from The Doors, The Ramones, and Soundgarden, among others.

Tracklisting:

"Nevermore"
"Vanishing"
"To The Grave"
"Ditch"
"Omens"
"Gomorrah"
"Ill Designs"
"Grayscale"
"Denial Mechanism"
"September Song"

"Ditch" video:

"Grayscale" lyric video:

“Omens” video:

"Omens" lyric video:

"Nevermore" video:



