LAMB OF GOD Release Making Of "September Song" Video

September 21, 2023, an hour ago

Lamb Of God have released the new video below, stating: "As we approach the one year anniversary of Omens, we look back at the making of…"

Lamb Of God tracked Omens at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from The Doors, The Ramones, and Soundgarden, among others.

Tracklisting:

"Nevermore"
"Vanishing"
"To The Grave"
"Ditch"
"Omens"
"Gomorrah"
"Ill Designs"
"Grayscale"
"Denial Mechanism"
"September Song"

"Ditch" video:

"Grayscale" lyric video:

“Omens” video:

"Omens" lyric video:

"Nevermore" video:



