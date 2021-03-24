LAMB OF GOD Releases Live Quarantine Session Video For "Routes" Featuring TESTAMENT Frontman CHUCK BILLY

Lamb Of God has debuted a new live quarantine session video for the track "Routes", featuring a guest appearance by Testament vocalist Chuck Billy. "Routes" is taken from last year’s self-titled release, which will see the deluxe version reissue this Friday, March 26th via Epic Records. Watch the "Routes" live quarantine video below.

“It’s always an honor to be asked to perform with Lamb Of God, especially on this song,” says Billy, who also lent his voice to the album version of the song. “It has such a deep meaning for me personally with my native American heritage. I’m happy Randy included me to get the message out about what is going on with Native Americans in the USA.”

Pre-orders for the three-disc Lamb Of God (Deluxe Version) and the Lamb Of God: Live in Richmond, VA 12" vinyl are available here. The CD/DVD set features the 2020 release with two bonus tracks and a live version of the album, along with a DVD featuring the first of Lamb Of God's two ultra-successful livestream events from the fall.

In addition to performing Lamb Of God in its entirety, the performance features an encore of four songs including “Ruin,” “Contractor,” “512,” and the debut live performance of “The Death Of Us,” a new song the band wrote and recorded in quarantine for the Bill & Ted Face The Music movie and soundtrack. The DVD also includes a new director's cut with bonus material. Digital copies will contain only Disc 1 and Disc 2. A separate vinyl edition of Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA will also be available.

Lamb Of God Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1: Lamb Of God Original Album + 2 Bonus Tracks

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream" feat. Jamey Jasta

"Routes" feat. Chuck Billy

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Ghost Shaped People"

"Hyperthermic/Accelerate"

Disc 2: Lamb Of God - Live In Richmond, VA

"Memento Mori" (Live)

"Checkmate" (Live)

"Gears" (Live)

"Reality Bath" (Live)

"New Colossal Hate" (Live)

"Resurrection Man" (Live)

"Poison Dream" (Live)

"Routes" (Live)

"Bloodshot Eyes" (Live)

"On The Hook" (Live)

"Contractor" (Live)

"Ruin" (Live)

"The Death of Us" (Live)

"512"

Disc 3: Lamb Of God - Live In Richmond, VA DVD

Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA vinyl tracklisting:

Side 1

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

Side 2

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream"

"Routes"

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Memento Mori" live video:

Trailer:

Lamb Of God is:

D. Randall Blythe - Vocals

Mark Morton - Guitar

Willie Adler - Guitar

John Campbell - Bass

Art Cruz - Drums

(Band Photo - Travis Shinn)