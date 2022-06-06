LAMB OF GOD Reveals New Album & Tour Details; Omens Arrives October 7th

Lamb Of God follows 2020’s #1 Hard Rock Album with a vicious new testament. Riding high on a creative renaissance, the Grammy-nominated goliath returns with the gloriously unhinged Omens, produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth).

The first single, “Nevermore”, arrives on Friday, June 10th. Omens follows on October 7th via Epic Records.

The New Wave Of American Heavy Metal architects will support the new album with a massive Live Nation produced U.S. headlining tour, The Omens Tour, featuring special guests Killswitch Engage on all dates. Different legs will also see support from Baroness, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders as well as Suicide Silence and Fit For An Autopsy. The tour kicks off September 9th in Brooklyn and runs through October 20th, see full routing below. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 10th at 10am local time on lamb-of-god.com.

Citi is the official card of the The Omens Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 7th at 10am ET until Thursday, June 9th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit this location.

"Two decades ago, Lamb Of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music. Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal. We are thrilled to announce The Omens Tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well. The Omens Tour proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss." - Mark Morton

Densely muscular, soaked in unnerving spite, with a pessimistic eye toward inner struggles and global affairs alike, Omens is a furious entry in the Lamb Of God catalog, perhaps their angriest album yet. "The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” explains vocalist D. Randall Blythe. "It’s a very pissed-off record.” He pauses for emphasis. “It is extremely pissed-off.”

Omens is also Lamb Of God's most diverse affair. The band tracked live in the room together at Henson Recording Studios (formerly A&M Studios) in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from The Doors, Pink Floyd, The Ramones, and Soundgarden, among others. "The inner workings of the band have never been better,” explains guitarist Mark Morton. “You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

The Omens album pre-order is live now, boasting several exclusive items, including a signed colored vinyl variant, shirt, hoodie, and signed CDs with an alternate color cover. All physical CD and Vinyl releases will include a free access code to watch the livestream viewing of "The Making of Omens" documentary, which will premiere the week of album release.

Omens artwork and tracklisting:

"Nevermore"

"Vanishing"

"To The Grave"

"Ditch"

"Omens"

"Gomorrah"

"Ill Designs"

"Grayscale"

"Denial Mechanism"

"September Song"

The Omens Tour Dates are as follows:

Lamb Of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

September

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island

10 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

11 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival

13 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

14 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

18 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival (*No KSE, No Suicide Silence)

24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

26 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium



Lamb Of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

October

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir

2 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

4 - Fresno, CA - Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival (*No Fit For An Autopsy)



Lamb Of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

October

9 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10 - Kent (Seattle), WA - Accesso ShoWare Center

11 - Portland, OR - Theater Of The Clouds



Lamb Of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

October

13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

16 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

18 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

(Photo: Travis Shinn)