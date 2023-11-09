LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON Featured In New Episode Of Gibson's "Riff Lords"

Gibson TV has released a new episode of Riff Lords, along with the following message:

"Raise your horns! The Gibson TV Series, “Riff Lords,” is here to help you nail the intensity and technical proficiency of Mark Morton’s heavy melodic guitar work. Mark has more than earned his status of guitar master over decades of performing with the band he co-founded in 1994, Lamb Of God. Tune into this episode to watch Mark break down the riffs from your favorite Lamb of God songs."