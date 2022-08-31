LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE - "I Hate Recording Records"; Video

On October 7, Grammy-nominated metal titans, Lamb Of God, will release their new album, Omens, via Epic Records. Bloodstock TV’s Oran O’Beirne sat down with frontman Randy Blythe to talk about how the new album came to fruition, the chemistry within the band at present, as well as Phil Demmel’s addition to the ranks in place of Willie Adler, who had to sit out some dates, and much more. Watch below:

Omens is a furious entry in the Lamb Of God catalog, perhaps their angriest album yet. "The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” explains vocalist D. Randall Blythe. "It’s a very pissed-off record.” He pauses for emphasis. “It is extremely pissed-off.”

The New Wave Of American Heavy Metal architects tracked Omens at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from The Doors, The Ramones, and Soundgarden, among others. "The inner workings of the band have never been better,” explains guitarist Mark Morton. “You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

The Omens album pre-order is live now, boasting several exclusive items, including a signed colored vinyl variant, shirt, hoodie, and signed CDs with an alternate color cover. All physical CD and Vinyl releases will include a free access code to watch the livestream viewing of "The Making of Omens" documentary, which will premiere the week of album release.

Omens artwork and tracklisting:

"Nevermore"

"Vanishing"

"To The Grave"

"Ditch"

"Omens"

"Gomorrah"

"Ill Designs"

"Grayscale"

"Denial Mechanism"

"September Song"

“Omens” video:

"Omens" lyric video:

"Nevermore" video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)