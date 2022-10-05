LAMB OF GOD - "The Making Of: Omens" Short Film To Premier With Livestream Event On Thursday

The Making Of: Omens, a short film documenting the recording of Lamb Of God's forthcoming album, will premiere with a live stream event on October 6 beginning at 5 PM, PT / 8 PM, ET and will be available to watch on-demand throughout the month of October, here.

Lamb Of God will also host a screening of The Making Of: Omens at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 6. Join the band for a live, brief introduction and Q&A followed by a screening of the documentary and signing with the band.

"In February 2022, we entered Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA to begin recording our 9th studio album, what would become Omens. We recorded this record the old-fashioned way... with five of us, in a room together, playing music. We filmed the entire process." - Lamb Of God

The documentary will include four full song performances recorded in the live room at Henson Studios: "Nevermore", "Omens", "Vanishing" and "Gomorrah".

Standalone live stream and video-on-demand tickets on-sale now, here.

The Omens album arrives on October 7 via Nuclear Blast Records, and is perhaps Lamb Of God's angriest album yet. Produced by long-time collaborator Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth), Omens is a vicious new testament for the Richmond, Virginia-based band, a furious entry in their beloved catalogue. "The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” Blythe explains. "It’s a very pissed-off record.” He pauses for emphasis. “It is extremely pissed-off.”

The New Wave Of American Heavy Metal architects tracked Omens at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from The Doors, The Ramones, and Soundgarden, among others. "The inner workings of the band have never been better,” explains guitarist Mark Morton. “You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

The Omens album pre-order is live now, boasting several exclusive items, including a signed colored vinyl variant, shirt, hoodie, and signed CDs with an alternate color cover. All physical CD and Vinyl releases will include a free access code to watch the livestream viewing of "The Making of Omens" documentary, which will premiere the week of album release.

Omens artwork and tracklisting:

"Nevermore"

"Vanishing"

"To The Grave"

"Ditch"

"Omens"

"Gomorrah"

"Ill Designs"

"Grayscale"

"Denial Mechanism"

"September Song"

Lamb Of God have announced a signing session for Omens.

Says the band: "Los Angeles: Join us for an exclusive Omens in-store band signing at Amoeba Hollywood Thursday, October 13th starting at 4pm. To attend, purchase your copy of Omens on CD (Deluxe Ltd. Edition Exclusive Softpak CD with alternate cover art + documentary access code) or LP in-store beginning October 7th. Free poster with purchase - one per customer/while they last."

(Photo - Katja Ogrin/Bloodstock)