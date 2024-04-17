LAMB OF GOD To Reissue Wrath And Resolution Albums In June

Marking the fifteenth anniversary of Lamb Of God's ferocious 2009 album Wrath, the five-time Grammy-nominated metal titans are reissuing both Wrath and its impressive follow-up Resolution, originally released in 2012 before the most turbulent period in the band's history.

Fans of the band are no strangers to these blistering albums, which contain some of Lamb Of God's best-loved tracks performed live, notably "Contractor," "Set To Fail," "In Your Words," and "Ghost Walking." Three of those songs also scooped the band Grammy nominations for Best Metal Performance.

Produced by Josh Wilbur, both albums will be available on CD and on limited edition, coloured vinyl - Wrath as a yellow red split vinyl and Resolution as a natural black marble vinyl - from June 14 via Nuclear Blast Records, ex-North America. The CD formats will also contain 3 bonus tracks.

Pre-order Wrath here and Resolution here. See tracklistings below.

Wrath CD tracklsiting:

"The Passing"

"In Your Words"

"Set To Fail"

"Contractor"

"Fake Messiah"

"Grace"

"Broken Hands"

"Dead Seeds"

"Everything To Nothing"

"Choke Sermon"

"Reclamation"

"We Die Alone" (Bonus Track)

"Shoulder Of Your God" (Bonus Track)

"Condemn The Hive" (Bonus Track)

Resolution CD tracklisting:

"Straight For The Sun"

"Desolation"

"Ghost Walking"

"Guilty"

"The Undertow"

"The Number Six"

"Barbarosa"

"Invictus"

"Cheated"

"Insurrection"

"Terminally Unique"

"To The End"

"Visitation"

"King Me"

"Digital Sands" (Bonus Track)

"Bury Me Under The Sun" (Bonus Track)

"Hit The Wall" (Bonus Track)

The Virginia, USA based band released their latest, ninth studio opus, the bruising 10-track Omens, in October 2022 to global critical acclaim. The group are currently gearing up for the co-headline, monster metal trek of the summer, the Ashes Of Leviathan Tour, with long-time friends Mastodon and special guests Kerry King and Malevolence. The tour will see Lamb Of God play their classic album Ashes Of The Wake in full, with Mastodon performing their epic LP Leviathan. The second installation of Lamb Of God's headlining cruise, Headbangers Boat, sets sail from Miami, Florida to the Dominican Republic in October 2024.

Lamb Of God is:

D. Randall Blythe – Vocals

Mark Morton – Guitar

Willie Adler – Guitar

John Campbell – Bass

Art Cruz – Drums

(Photo - Travis Shinn)