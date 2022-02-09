LARS ERIC MATTSSON – 2022 Version Of “Vicky’s Eyes” Streaming

“Vicky's Eyes" (2022 Version) is the new video and single by Lars Eric Mattsson.

Taken from the album The Outsider which is out now and features ten different singers, 19 Tracks, 81 Minutes The guest singers: Elisa Pezzuto, Daphne Nisi, Johanna Mattsson, Göran Edman, Markku Kuikka, Conny Lind, Walle Wahlsten, Adrienn Antal, Niko Mattila. Lars is also handing vocals on some songs as well as providing backing vocals to most tracks.

This (double) album is made out of 19 tracks (almost 81 minutes!) of classic melodic hard rock with a progressive touch including a few ballads and three instrumentals. Lars says it’s his most well crafted and probably also most accessible work to date and that no song could be left out as that would make the picture of where he is at this moment in life incomplete. “It was a huge joy to work with these excellent singers and I tried to give everyone material that would be perfect for each individual”.

Production and recording credits:

Lars Eric Mattsson - Guitars, bass, keyboards and vocals

Lead vocals:

Göran Edman (“Now and Forever”)

Conny Lind (“Gold Digger”)

Adrienn Antal (“Raise My Sword”)

Daphne Nisi (“Where Are We Going?”)

Markku Kuikka (“Stare into the Abyss”)

Niko Mattila (“The Road I've Chosen”)

Johanna Mattsson (“Keep This Flame Alive”)

Walle Wahlsten (“Into the Battle”)

Elisa Pezzuti (“Sometimes I Wonder”)

Lars Eric Mattsson

(“The Sun Coming Down”, “It's Too Late”, “Who Are We Foolin'”, “I've Got the Funk”, “We All Bleed for Love (Vikings)”, “Broken Heart Blues”, “Vicky's Eyes”)

"Raise My Sword":