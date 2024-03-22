LARS ERIC MATTSSON Releases "Freedom" Single In Tribute To Fallen Heroes; Music Video

As a tribute to Russian Opposition leader and hero Alexej Navalnyi, guitarist Lars Eric Mattsson felt he had to write a song which can also be seen as a tribute to fallen heroes everywhere who have died defending our freedom.

Sonically, "Freedom" is built around a string arrangement with cellos in the forefront but also enhanced by brass and woodwinds so it is a bit of a different soundscape compared to most of Lars' other music. But as you know, he has never been afraid of broadening his horizons.

The single is available on all streaming platforms, and a video can be viewed below: