LARS ERIC MATTSSON Releases JIMI HENDRIX Cover "Earth Blues"; Video

Guitarist Lars Eric Mattsson has released his new single, a cover of the Jimi Hendrix song, "Earth Blues". Stream, download the single via digital platforms, and watch the video below.

Says Mattsson: "Have a great weekend dear friends! Here is the video for my new single (available through all the usual platforms), “Earth Blues”, which is a Jimi Hendrix cover. Originally released on the 1972 album Rainbow Bridge two years after Jimi’s death."

Mattsson previously released covers of Uriah Heep's "Easy Livin'", and Deep Purple's “Emmaretta”. Watch the videos below: