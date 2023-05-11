LARS ERIC MATTSSON Releases New Power Ballad "Somewhere"; Music Video

Guitarist Lars Eric Mattsson has released his new single, a power ballad titled "Somewhere", available on all streaming platforms. Watch a video below.

Says Lars: "This song was originally supposed to be on my latest album, The Outsider, but the intended singer could not finish it due to health issues, so just a week ago I finished it. It is a sort of power ballad with some extras. I would appreciate if you could support me by adding it to your playlists."

Mattsson previously released covers of Jimi Hendrix' "Earth Blues", Uriah Heep's "Easy Livin'", and Deep Purple's “Emmaretta”. Watch the clips below: