LARS ULRICH's Drum Tech JIMMY CLARK - "The METALLICA Organization Is A Very Well-Oiled Machine, And It's Not Stressful At All"

Nicholas Georgakopoulos at ProgRock Digiral caught up with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich's tech, Jimmy Clark, about the 72 Seasons tour and his day-to.day duties. Check out the interview below.

Clark: "The Metallica organization is a very well-oiled machine and it's not stressful at all. I think we're down to doing 25 shows a year now on the starting of the tour in support of 72 Seasons. We have a huge 40-yard-by-40-yard stage now, and we do two shows per city or country, wherever we're in, and it's just something you adapt to. After about a week of doing it, I found my grounding and I just get it done. The Metallica crew, for one, is probably the best crew in the world for anybody. Everybody in their department is the top in the industry. So that makes it easy. So we move our gear and everything quickly, efficiently and safely. I've enjoyed this gig from the day I got it."

Metallica have released the official live video below for "King Nothing", filmed at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO, on November 5. Watch the clip below.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is January 5, 2024.

Tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Ride The Lightning"

"King Nothing"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Blackened"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"