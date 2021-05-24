Las Vegas Rockers CRASHING WAYWARD Release "Disco Kills"

Sonically there is something different here, whether it provokes or invokes an emotion, a beat, an attitude, "Disco Kills" delivers from beginning to end. The vocals arouse, the groove calls, and are all timely matched with the sex appeal of the band. Add their storytelling video and in its completion, "Disco Kills" leads to some cool rock n roll.

"Disco Kills" by Crashing Wayward has been produced to create a message in a way that only true rock can. A solid vibe, and a direct correlating throb that grinds this single and delivers. A song written to make you want to turn it up loud and play it on repeat.

Guitarist David Harris: '“Disco Kills” was one of those songs that came really quickly once I started writing the music for it. I always loved those old-school, huge-sounding Black Sabbath / Mountain / Aerosmith / Rolling Stones riffs,and I always want to write something paying homage to those classic riffs / songs. Once Pete put his lyric on it, I really felt we had something special happening. When we worked it up as a band it felt like a train about to run off the tracks, which made me very happy."'

Vocalist Peter Summit: '"Disco Kills' was lyrically written as a metaphor about the politicians / big business who abuse their platform. Disco being the metaphor. It speaks in sequence to the effect that Disco Music had on Rock in the late '70s, but its subject is a politician / big business who is enjoying the party. How about: It’s really a modern-day Marie Antoinette 'Let them eat cake' story that takes on a duel meaning open for interpretation."

Guitarist Stacey Blades: "I remember the first time I heard the riff for 'Disco Kills'. Dave had demoed it up and sent it to us. It was very, very unique sounding and had this really cool sonic vibe to it! When we worked it up as a band and everybody put their swagger on it, I knew the song was going to be massive. When we tracked it with producer Mike Gillies and heard the final mix, I knew we had something really special!"

Bassist Carl Raether: "When I first heard these riffs that Dave sent over for what would become 'Disco Kills', I got really excited. As Pete refined his lyrics and as Mike Gillies (Producer) helped us mold the song into how we play it now, it’s probably one of my favorite songs we’ve worked on over the last year."

Drummer Shon McKee: "When Stacey initially talked to me about joining the band, the first demo he sent me to check out was 'Disco Kills'. One listen was all it took for me to be all in on the band."

Crashing Wayward is an exciting new rock band that hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, but its roots stretch out farther than that. The band has a very interesting back story. As Electric Radio Kings was right on the verge of success with a top 30 Billboard mainstream rock hit, national active rock radio play, and twice featured by Alice Cooper on the Nights With Alice Cooper radio show, the band imploded! Stacey picked up the pieces, and the universe brought these five guys together for a reason: Crashing Wayward!

Deemed the next exciting modern rock act to watch in 2021, à la Royal Blood and Stone Temple Pilots, these boys are the new rising resurgence of rock n’ roll that is taking back popular and mainstream music. Crashing Wayward features premiere frontman Peter Summit on vocals. On lead guitar is national recording and songwriting artist Stacey David Blades. Joining him on lead and rhythm guitar is national touring guitarist / songwriter David Harris. Rounding out the rhythm section is Los Angeles touring bassist Carl Raether, and Las Vegas drummer Shon McKee.

Crashing Wayward are working on their new record with longtime Metallica engineer, the one and only, “Met Mixer” Mike Gillies for the second time, working out of famed producer Kevin Churko’s The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, NV.