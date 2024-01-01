LAST IN LINE Announce New 2024 Tour Dates
January 1, 2024, an hour ago
Last In Line - frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) – have announced new dates for 2024.
Dates:
January
26 – Las Vegas, NV – Golden Nugget
27 – Anaheim, CA – The Grand Theater
February
22-26 – Miami, FL – Rock Legends Cruise
March
9 – Port Charlotte, FL – The Twisted Fork
10 – Clearwater, FL – OCC Road House
22 – Harrison, OH – Blue Note
23 – Portage, IN – On The Ron
April
4 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
May
4 – Columbia, MD – M3 Rock Festival
Last In Line's new album Jericho is out now via earMUSIC.
Jericho features 12 new tracks that are sure to please all fans of the genre. Order here.
"Bastard Son" video:
"House Party At The End Of The World":
"Do The Work" video:
"Ghost Town" video:
Album preview:
(Photo - Jim Wright)