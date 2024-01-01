LAST IN LINE Announce New 2024 Tour Dates

Last In Line - frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) – have announced new dates for 2024.

Dates:

January

26 – Las Vegas, NV – Golden Nugget

27 – Anaheim, CA – The Grand Theater

February

22-26 – Miami, FL – Rock Legends Cruise

March

9 – Port Charlotte, FL – The Twisted Fork

10 – Clearwater, FL – OCC Road House

22 – Harrison, OH – Blue Note

23 – Portage, IN – On The Ron

April

4 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

May

4 – Columbia, MD – M3 Rock Festival

Last In Line's new album Jericho is out now via earMUSIC.

Jericho features 12 new tracks that are sure to please all fans of the genre. Order here.

"Bastard Son" video:

"House Party At The End Of The World":

"Do The Work" video:

"Ghost Town" video:

Album preview:

(Photo - Jim Wright)