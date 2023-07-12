LAST IN LINE Announce US Tour Dates

Last In Line - frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) - will be hitting the road in the September in support of their new album. Jericho.

Dates are listed below, with VIP packages available for select dates at lastinlineofficial.com.

Last In Line tour dates:

September

1 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

8 - Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose

9 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

15 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway

16 - Saint Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

17 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

20 - Manchester, NH - Angel City Music Hall

21 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Worcester, MA - Rascal's

December

3 - Mexico City, Mexico - Life After Death Festival

15 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note Harrison

16 - Portage, IN - Decibels at On The Rox

February

22-26 - Rock Legends Cruise - Miami, FL

Last In Line's new album, Jericho, is out now via earMUSIC. The album features 12 new tracks that are sure to please all fans of the genre. Order here.

Jericho tracklisting:

"Not Today Satan"

"Ghost Town"

"Bastard Son"

"Dark Days"

"Burning Bridges"

"Do The Work"

"Hurricane Orlagh"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"Story Of My Life"

"We Don't Run"

"Something Wicked"

"House Party At The End Of The World"

"Bastard Son" video:

"House Party At The End Of The World":

"Do The Work" video:

"Ghost Town" video:

Album preview:

(Photo - Jim Wright)