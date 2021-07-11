LAST IN LINE Frontman ANDREW FREEMAN Fills In For Vocalist CJ SNARE At FIREHOUSE Show In Illinois; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On July 9th, Firehouse performed in Moline, Illinois without vocalist CJ Snare, who came down with an undisclosed illness, Last In Line frontman Andrew Freeman filled in for him. Fan-filmed video of the show can be viewed below.

Snare announced via social media that he would be unable to perform that night. Following is the posted message:

"So, I woke up this morning and was sick in my stomach. Headed to the doctor. Don’t need prayers, thoughts, or hugs. I just need people to understand that I won’t be in Moline or Ashland to do the FireHouse shows. My apologies to everyone involved. Our good friend Andrew Freeman will be singing in my place for the weekend and I hope that you all welcome him at these shows. Please, have fun. I’ll be back next week singing in Ohio.

Big love to my band and all of our listeners. RAWK ON" See ya next week."

Last In Line recently released an acoustic rendition of the track “Landslide”; a Japanese bonus track from their album, II.

The band states: “This is an acoustic version of our ‘Landslide’ single that was released only in Japan. We decided to create a video as a tribute to memories of touring, to all the grounded artists, crews and venue staff and not in the least for our special fans and friends that we think of at this holiday season - this video is dedicated to you! Hoping that you all stay well at this time, please take care of yourselves and we cannot wait to the day that we can all be together again at one of our shows.”

Last In Line - Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice, Andrew Freeman and Phil Soussan - released their sophomore album, II, in February 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.