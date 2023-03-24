LAST IN LINE Preview Upcoming Jericho Album; Audio Samples For Each Song Streaming

Last In Line - frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) - enter the final stretch of the release for their new album Jericho.

The band have shared a full album audio preview. Listen below:

Jericho will be released on March 31 via earMUSIC. The album features 12 new tracks that are sure to please all fans of the genre. Pre-order the album here.

Jericho tracklisting:

"Not Today Satan"

"Ghost Town"

"Bastard Son"

"Dark Days"

"Burning Bridges"

"Do The Work"

"Hurricane Orlagh"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"Story Of My Life"

"We Don't Run"

"Something Wicked"

"House Party At The End Of The World"

"House Party At The End Of The World":

"Do The Work" video:

"Ghost Town" video:

(Photo - Jim Wright)