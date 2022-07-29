LAST IN LINE Release Cover Of THE BEATLES’ “A Day In The Life”

Last In Line — frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) — and their label earMUSIC announce the release of their EP A Day In The Life, which is numbered and limited to 3,000 copies worldwide.

It arrives on November 11. Preorder here.

To kick things off, the title track will be released digitally as a pre-single today.

The silver colored 12" vinyl not only includes two live tracks and a recently recorded new track, which gives us a first hint of how the third album will sound like — but also one of the heaviest versions of the Sgt. Pepper's classic ever recorded.

The trippy visuals in the accompanying music video are by artist Matt Mahurin — a big fan of Last in Line and a four-decade filmmaker for rock and metal greats like Metallica, U2, R.E.M, and Def Leppard.

Tracklisting:

“A Day In The Life”

“Hurricane Orlagh”

“Devil In Me” (Live)

“Give Up The Ghost” (Live)

“A Day In The Life”: