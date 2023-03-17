LAST IN LINE Share New Single "House Party At The End Of The World"; Audio

Last In Line - frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) - enter the final stretch of the release for their new album Jericho, out on March 31.

With the epic album closer "House Party At The End Of The World", Last In Line release the third single from the album, following the previously released "Ghost Town" and "Do The Work".

"House Party At The End Of The World" takes the listener on a journey through the darker side of the human psyche, exploring themes of power, temptation, and the end of times. Stream the song here, and below:

Jericho will be released on March 31 via earMUSIC. The album features 12 new tracks that are sure to please all fans of the genre. Pre-order the album here.

Jericho tracklisting:

"Not Today Satan"

"Ghost Town"

"Bastard Son"

"Dark Days"

"Burning Bridges"

"Do The Work"

"Hurricane Orlagh"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"Story Of My Life"

"We Don't Run"

"Something Wicked"

"House Party At The End Of The World"

"Do The Work" video:

"Ghost Town" video: