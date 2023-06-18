LAST TEMPTATION Unveil New Line-Up; New Album To Be Released In Fall 2023

European metal powerhouse Last Temptation have checked in with the following message:

"Please give a warm welcome to Loup Malevil (Sabotage) and Fabio Alessandrini (Bonfire / TL Rhapsody / Annihilator)! A familiar face from our 2022 tour, Franz OA Wise is also officially joining the band, completing the new line-up.

We can't wait for you to get a taste of the music we created together. A new album will be released by Fall 2023 and more dates being announced soon.

See you June 25th at Zénith de Paris!"

Last Temptation returned last year with a new album, Fuel for My Soul, which is out now via Crusader Records.

Fuel for My Soul is a great step forward for Last Temptation. Recorded in a week, the band took their time to rehearse the new songs and had over 40 demos before eventually narrowing it down to 11 hard-hitting tracks.

Fuel for My Soul has an entirely different production style compared to the last album. All the rhythm tracks, bass, drums and guitars were recorded live, and the songs are far more eclectic than previous releases. While Last Temptation still maintain their Ozzy/Black Sabbathinfluences, they add a grungy twist, along with big choruses that gives an ‘80s vibe.

"Fuel For My Soul"