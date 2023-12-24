Late AC/DC Frontman BON SCOTT Commemorated With Two New Official Tartans

Acccording to The Edinburgh Reporter, late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott has been commemorated with two new official tartans.

The Bon Scott Heritage And Touring Tartans mark 50 years since Scott joined the band in 1974. Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers in Edinburgh were commissioned by Scott’s family in Australia to produce the designs, which "commemorate the life of Ronald Belford 'Bon' Scott."

Scott was born in Kirriemuir, in Angus, in 1946, but moved to Australia as a child. He performed on the rock icons’ first seven albums but died in 1980 aged just 33. The commemorative tartans use colours reflecting Scott’s life including, in The Bon Scott Heritage, blue and white to reflect his Scots heritage and love of denim.

The designs have both now been lodged in the official Scottish Register of Tartans in Edinburgh, ahead of official launch events next year.

Bon Scott Heritage

Bon Scott Touring

Earier this month, Professor Of Rock released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"He was a small-time criminal… he was also a mailman… Then he was a chauffeur… He drove bands to and from shows. His name was Bon Scott. He went from being one of AC/DC’s drivers to their lead singer literally overnight! He jumped on stage one night when AC/DC was playing instrumentals and started singing. Angus Young and his brother Malcolm Young were floored. This guy had chops. They turned their story - their rise to the top of the charts into a song, 'It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll)'. The song became so synonymous with Bon Scott that the band stopped performing it when he passed away…Brian Johnson refused to sing it out of respect. The song’s signature sound came from a strange instrument… bagpipes. The story is next."