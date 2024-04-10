Late DEATH Legend CHUCK SCHULDINER's Emerald Green B.C. Rich Stealth Is Up For Sale

An Emerald Green B.C. Rich Stealth guitar, owned by late metal legend Chuck Schuldiner (Death), is being auctioned by Chuck's nephew, Chris Steele.

Steele wrote on the Death Facebook page: "This one hurts to let go, but I assure you due to extenuating circumstances, it must be done. I appreciate your respectful opinions and will answer as many questions as possible. Thank you all."

Item description from Chris Steele: "Up for auction is Chuck Schuldiner’s USA made, custom shop, Emerald Green B.C. Rich Stealth. I would date the guitar around mid to late nineties due to some B.C. Richs leaving the custom shop without serial numbers, this being one of them. It is in absolutely remarkable shape, Chuck never took it on the road but did use it in the studio from time to time. It’s exactly the way Chuck left it aside from a new pot and knob. Chuck removed the knob at some point and never replaced it. I’m also including the original pot for historical value. It’s strung appropriately with 10 gauge GHS Boomers. I provide a personalized COA upon close of auction and payment. If shipped overseas I will remove the strings to preserve the integrity of the neck. Good luck and happy bidding."

Place your bid and see more photos of the guitar, here.

Chuck Schuldiner passed away on December 13th, 2001 due to a brain tumor.