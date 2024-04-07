Late FIREHOUSE Singer C.J. Snare’s Partner Katherine Little - “I've Had 8-Plus Wonderful Years With This Man And I Love Him To His Core”

Long-running ‘80s had rock and FireHouse has just announced the tragic death of diner Carl “C.J.” Snare at his home last Friday night, April 5th, 2024.

His partner Katherine Little has shared this heartbreaking statement on Facebook:

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this and it's extremely difficult to find the right words. CJ left this world on Friday, April 5th. I've had 8-plus wonderful years with this man and I love him to his core.

In September of 2020, CJ was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer. His initial prognosis was grim, but that didn't stop him. We went for a second opinion and in September of 2021, he had a life-saving operation that gave us these last years with him. He was so incredibly positive during this whole disease.

He was so strong. He never lost hope. All he wanted was to be the CJ that you all know and love. Last spring, he started having some more issues and he had another surgery in October 2023. This last surgery left him very weak and unable to live a full life. I've been by his side from day 1 and I would have never given up on him.

CJ leaves behind three wonderful children that are all so very special to me. Life will never be the same. I'm not ready to face this. There is so much to say but words are incredibly difficult right now. Please respect our family during this time of grief and keep us in your thoughts.”