Late GRIM REAPER Vocalist STEVE GRIMMETT's Ashes Placed Into His Above Ground Vault

Legendary Grim Reaper frontman, Steve Grimmett, passed away at the age of 62 on August 15, 2022.

Earlier today, Grimmett's wife / former manager, Millie Grimmett, took to social media to share the following image, stating: "Yesterday close family & friends gathered at North Wilts crematorium in Swindon, UK, to inter Steve’s ashes into his marble above ground vault. If you’re ever in the area & want to visit, you’d be very welcome."



Steve Grimmett fronted the NWOBHM metallers, Grim Reaper, from 1982-1989 and then resurrected the name as Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper in 2006. Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper released two full-length albums, and a live album, Reaping The Whirlwind in March 2022.