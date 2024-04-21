Late GRIM REAPER Vocalist STEVE GRIMMETT To Be Honored At Wings Of Angels Festival

Steve Grimmett, the producer, songwriter and lead singer of heavy metal band Grim Reaper, will be remembered at the Wings Of Angels Festival in Swindon, England on November 23, 2024, reports Carly Appleby of BBC News.

Grimmett died in 2022 and his wife, Millie, is organising the Wings Of Angels Festival, named after the lead track from the band’s 2018 album, Walking In The Shadows, to celebrate her husband's life.

The one day festival will include guest singers and bands with a connection to Grimmett and his music, with former W.A.S.P. guitarist, Chris Holmes, headlining the event.

Ms. Grimmett said, "Steve’s life was heavy metal. He got so much pleasure out of performing onstage, meeting fans and recording music. It’s only right that the Wings Of Angels Festival pays tribute to that through a packed lineup of metal acts from near and far."

For further details, visit the official Wings Of Angels website or Facebook page.