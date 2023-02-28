Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA Gets His Own "Atomic Disintegrator" Action Figure; Video Trailer

A first glimpse of the official limited edition Nick Menza "Atomic Disintegrator" action figure collectible can be seen in the promotional trailer below.

Handmade by 4.Fans.Figurines and authorized by the Menza family, the official "Atomic Disintegrator" action figure will arrive on May 21, which will mark the 7th anniversary of the late Megadeth drummer's death. A limited of 50 pre-orders are exclusively available here.

Each figure is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity. The full body resin action figure stands on a 9.5cm x 7.5cm base and is crafted in 19.4cm tall with 7.50cm crossed drumsticks. This is officially a limited edition collectible with only 250 made. Once they are gone, they will never be available again. "Atomic Disintegrator" is the name of a musical project / graphic novel Menza created and started working on in 2013. In a 2013 video interview, conducted by rock journalist Lucas H. Gordon, Menza stated about the "Atomic Disintegrator" musical direction: "It's very heavy and I'm very pumped, but more contemporary style like Meshuggah-type, Opeth, Gojira. I'm making some progress with finding some other players ‘cause right now it's just me doing everything and I can't very well tour on that by myself. But I can definitely release a couple of tracks and see where it goes from there."

He continued: "I'm trying to do a cartoon with it for TV and a comic book and it's really cool. The concept got some governmental, conspiracy, alien stuff in it. It's mostly about current stuff that's going on in the world. The idea is to release a episode for each song."It's a rad graphic novel based upon a heavy metal drummer named "Atomic Disintegrator" with superpowers that are superhuman and supernatural abilities who tours the world in effort to eliminate terrorist threats, biological weapons, and nuclear arsenals."

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed behind his drum kit after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and

Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Menza joined Megadeth for the 1989 recording Rust In Peace and for the next nine years became associated with the band's "classic" and most profitable era. Late drummer rightfully earned his place as heavy metal's fiercest drummer during Megadeth's 10-year peak at the top. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove what doctors feared was a cancerous growth.