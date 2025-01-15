Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA's "This Was My Life" Documentary Red Carpet Premiere Postponed Due To Devastating Wildfire

The "This Was My Life" documentary premiere of late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza has postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

A statement below:

"Due to the unforeseen circumstances surrounding the Los Angeles wildfires, we have unfortunately had to postpone the Nick Menza documentary film's red carpet premiere to a new date this spring. We will announce the new date as soon as details are finalized. If you have already purchased tickets for the postponed February 13th date, please call the Laemmle NoHo 7 theater directly at 310-478-3836 for a full refund.

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with everyone currently impacted by the devastating wildfires. We hope for their safety, strength, and the swift containment of the fires. As always, thank you for the continued understanding and support during this difficult time.

“Sincerely,

The Menza Family, Ellefson Films, Screaming Butterfly Entertainment, Bayview Entertainment."

Screaming Butterfly Entertainment, in association with Ellefson Films, recently inked a worldwide deal with BayView Entertainment for the release to the documentary. In addition to the North Hollywood premier, the film will also be available for digital streaming and on physical media including Blu-ray disc.

For more information visit thiswasmylifefilm.com.

“We are thrilled to work with Nick Menza’s estate, and with Dave Ellefson, Jeff Young and other former Megadeth members as well as other legendary metal figures to bring this release to worldwide audiences," said BayView Entertainment VP of Acquisitions, Peter Castro. “It is an honor to celebrate Nick’s legacy and help to carry it forward.”

Compiled by Menza’s longtime personal manager Robert Bolger, the film provides an intimate look into a life dedicated to music. Culled from Menza’s personal and private VHS tape collection, photos, and audio files, the film features unreleased drum tracks, concert and studio footage, candid glimpses backstage and on the tour bus, and interviews with family, friends, fans, and colleagues.

“I’m a part of the ‘90s generation. The soundtrack of our lives played every day on MTV was ‘Headbangers Ball,'” director Holly Grayson said in a statement. “At that time, Nick was making his mark as a metal legend in Megadeth, and I was very familiar with his work. I am honored to be able to explore who he was beyond his amazing talent for the drums.”

“Nick had a storied career and an even more incredible life,” Menza’s former Megadeth bandmate David Ellefson said in a statement. “I’m proud to be part of this documentary and can’t wait for fans to see this beautiful story unfold.”

Ellefson previously stated about his involvement with the film: "The making of the Nick Menza documentary has been such a joy for all of us, like a sort of MEGA family reunion where we shared stories, laughs and even a few tears around Nick and what he meant to so many of us. I think this film and soundtrack will touch the hearts of the fans and viewers in the same way, as we remember his larger-than-life character behind the drum kit, but also his lovable charm and warmth that made him the beloved one of a treasured musical legacy."

The Menza family previously stated: "We are excited for the fans to see the life Nick lived before, during, and after Megadeth, it was quite the journey. Stay tuned for an epic documentary. As Nick would say, 'It's gonna be RAD."

For over 20 years, BayView Entertainment has been a full service media company committed to acquiring, developing, producing, marketing, and distributing audio-visual content. With a catalog of over 3,500 titles across a wide range of genres, BayView has been home to some of the biggest names in the industry, including titles that have been nominated for or won Independent Spirit Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and NAACP Image Awards, as well as premiered at festivals such as TIFF, Sundance, Slamdance, SXSW, Tribeca, and Fantasia.

BayView is direct with most VOD, AVOD, and SVOD platforms and its titles can be found on Starz, Showtime, Shudder, Screambox, and more. BayView Entertainment has a presence at the largest film markets around the globe including the American Film Market, the European Film Market, the Marché du Film Festival de Cannes, the Toronto International Film Festival, NATPE Global, HKTDC, MIPCOM Cannes, and MIPTV.

"This Was My Life" will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic Rust In Peace lineup."

"This Was My Life" will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

"This Was My Life" will include interviews with the Menza family and close friends, and former Megadeth members Chris Poland, Jeff Young, former Lamb Of God/Megadeth drummer Chris Adler, former Megadeth tour manager Skip Rickert, Nick's drum tech Rob Corsie, legendary rock and roll photographer Gene Kirkland, film director, late metal historian, journalist and filmmaker Bob Nalbandian, James Rota and Emily Burton of Fireball Ministry, Terri Evans, Cory Danziger and Ravi Dosaj SceneFour, Inc., Peter Flyn, John "Gumby" Goodwin, Bert Wolf, David Randi, Rob Schaefer, Juan "Nico" Alvarez, Robertino "Pag" Pagliari, Iki Levy of Soultone cymbals, and David Corral of L.A. Calling.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed behind his drum kit after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Menza rightfully earned his place as heavy metal's fiercest drummer during Megadeth's 10-year peak at the top. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people.