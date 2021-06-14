Late RUSH Drum Legend NEIL PEART's Father, GLEN PEART, Has Passed Away

Late Rush drummer Neil Peart's father, Glen Peart, passed away on June 12 following a battle with cancer. Neil's sister, Nancy Burkholder, broke the news in a post on social media.

Says Nancy: "On behalf of our Mother and all of our family members, The Peart Family would like to thank everyone for the expressions of sympathy for the passing of our very beloved Glen; husband, father, grandfather, & great grandfather.

"Thank you to Hospice Muskoka Andy's House staff for the wonderful care and facility. If anyone would like to donate to our charities in the Peart name, please see the links below.

"Thank you so much to everyone for your thoughts." ❤

