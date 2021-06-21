Late SLAYER Guitarist JEFF HANNEMAN Featured In ESP Guitars' Signature Series Spotlight; Video

ESP Guitars has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"As the main songwriter, lyricist, and guitarist in thrash metal legends Slayer, Jeff Hanneman helped define heavy music. Famous for his aggressive playing, off-the-wall solos and deep lyrics, Jeff has influenced generations of musicians, and continues to inspire new players to pick up the guitar today. His tragic passing in 2013 cements his place in history as one of the most influential guitarists in heavy metal, and ESP is proud to continue offering Jeff’s iconic signature guitars."

See the ESP/LTD Jeff Hanneman Signature Series here, and watch the video below: