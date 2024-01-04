Late ZZ TOP Bassist DUSTY HILL's Texas Home Lists For $4.5 Million; Photo Gallery

Mansion Global is reporting that a 5,800-square-foot glass-and-metal house owned by the late ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill and his wife, actress Charleen McCrory Hill, has hit the market for $4.5 million.

Located in College Station, Texas - about 107 miles northeast of Austin and 95 miles northwest of Houston - the sprawling structure has an industrial modern design, according to the listing in late October by Beth H. Ferester of Corcoran Ferester Realty. It offers “unparalleled vistas of 78 acres of unspoiled wilderness,” according to the listing.

“Wrapped in glass, this property allows one to wake up every day to acre upon acre of unspoiled land and a glimmering lake,” Ferester said. “Sunrises and sunsets are equally as captivating, as this home provides a private front-row seat to the natural show.”

Built in 2016, the one-story home features walls of glass and vaulted ceilings throughout, listing photos show. Mansion Global could not determine when the Hills bought the property or for how much.

Dusty Hill, a Dallas native, was the bassist for the rock band ZZ Top for more than 50 years, as well as playing keyboards and singing lead and backup vocals. The band’s hits included “Legs,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sharp-Dressed Man.” Hill died in July 2021 at age 72.

Read more, and view a photo gallery of the home, at Mansion Global.